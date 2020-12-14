Quarantine-free travel might begin between Australia-New Zealand in early 2021

travel

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:22 IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a travel bubble with Australia could begin in the first quarter of next year once final details have been worked out.

Addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Ardern said the quarantine-free arrangements depended on levels of Covid-19 in both countries not getting worse. A bubble with the Cook Islands is likely to come first, she said.

Australia and New Zealand already have a limited travel corridor, but anyone returning from a trip from Australia must quarantine for 14 days on their return.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

