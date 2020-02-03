Rabindra Sarobar, Ambazari Lake and more: 5 beautiful lakes of India one must visit

travel

India, because of its diverse topography has a lake in almost all climatic conditions. Some of the lakes in India are also known for their mysterious phenomenon and hence are visited and researched by scientists and common folks alike. The Roopkund Lake located at the high altitude of Uttarakhand is known for having ancient human skeletons, but nobody has any idea where did they come from. The Lonar Lake in Maharashtra was actually created when an asteroid collided with the earth. There are so many strange and unique lakes in India. Here are five beautiful lakes which one must visit:

Chilika Lake, Odisha: The sea like structure of Chilika Lake with its low undulating waves is reminiscent of all the great lakes of the Northern Hemisphere. Chilika is actually a lagoon created by the mighty Bay of Bengal, mostly accessible from the holy city of Puri and is one of the tourist hotspots of the state of Odisha. The Chilika Lake is known for its biodiversity and migratory birds and tourists flock to this lake to see the Irrawaddy dolphins mostly.

Rabindra Sarobar, Kolkata: Rabindra Sarobar (Sarobar is the local term for a lake) named after the iconic Bengali poet, is the most beautiful part of South Kolkata. This lake is covered on all sides by stretches of green, parks, exercise areas, auditoriums, rowing clubs, places of worships (including a unique Japanese Buddhist shrine), and a stadium to the North by the same name and various other entertainment options. Rabindra Sarobar is visited by various migratory birds and also by people in the morning when they come to breathe in its fresh air. People visiting Kolkata should make it a point to visit this area once.

Pykara Lake, Ooty: The valleys and lakes of Ooty are reminiscent of a Swiss landscape and it is not without reason that this hill station has been used as a shooting spot by thousands of Indian movies. One of its most beautiful spots is the Pykara Lake, an extension of a water body created by the most mighty and holy river of that region by the same name along with its dam and a waterfall. The Pykara Lake is adjacent to numerous green meadows (one of them is the popular Wenlock Downs) and hence the place is ideal for film shooting or picnics. Pykara Lake is around 20 km away from Ooty town.

Ambazari Lake, Nagpur: Nagpur is generally known as the City of Oranges. It is also known for Sri Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our constitution. But not many are aware that Nagpur can also be called the City of Lakes as it has innumerable water bodies for tourists to cherish. One of the most prominent lakes of this city is the Ambazari Lake, considered to be the most beautiful and also the largest of this city. It probably got its name from the Marathi word for mango as the lake saw plantation of several mango trees in its vicinity. In a busy commercial city, this lake really serves as its lungs.

Bhimtal Lake, Kumaon: When talking about the lakes of India, we cannot ignore the very region which is often hailed as the lake district of India – the Kumaon region of the Uttarakhand state. The Bhimtal Lake of the Kumaon Himalayas is one of the most picturesque lakes of India and it has been named after the mythological Pandava brother Bhima, who supposedly visited this place. The town of Bhimtal together with the lake can be accessed from its bigger and more popular cousin Nainital.

