 These Airbnb stays will make you want to leave your desk right away to feed your creative soul
Airbnb that started out as a bed and breakfast option now provides a variety of properties including entire homes and apartments, private rooms, castles, boats, manors, tree houses, tipis, igloos, private islands. It’s like you name it, and you’ll have it!

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 09:50 IST
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A beautiful Airbnb cottage in the mountains where you can spend your snowy winters reading a book, writing, painting with a cup of hot chocolate or your favourite dish.(Airbnb/Instagram)

It’s been a little over a decade since this revolutionary idea took form and travellers had more to look forward to than a regular hotel room with a TV, a minibar and a fancy bathroom. Airbnb that started out as a bed and breakfast option now provides a variety of properties including entire homes and apartments, private rooms, castles, boats, manors, tree houses, tipis, igloos, private islands. It’s like you name it, and you’ll have it! That’s not all, home owners welcome travellers like members of their own family and there’s hardly ever a chance for a visitor to feel out of place or unwelcome. There’s warmth and love that you get which might become the fondest part of your travel memories.

As an avid solo traveller, I too have explored certain places on India’s map but have been clear about wanting to find an accommodation in an Airbnb with preferably a superhost. The idea has begun catching up over the last two-three years and the one thing that you know you’ll find is certain likemindedness. How, you may ask? Because you have a super-cool filter that lets you find what you’re looking for. It’s nearly spiritual. Like Rumi has been quoted often times, “what you seek is seeking you.”

Here are some of the Airbnb homes we found on their official Instagram page, located around the world that are a must-visit for every creative soul where you can do what you want to, with zero intrusion and the only sound you hear will probably be that of your beating heart.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 09:50 IST

