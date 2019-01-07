These Airbnb stays will make you want to leave your desk right away to feed your creative soul
It’s been a little over a decade since this revolutionary idea took form and travellers had more to look forward to than a regular hotel room with a TV, a minibar and a fancy bathroom. Airbnb that started out as a bed and breakfast option now provides a variety of properties including entire homes and apartments, private rooms, castles, boats, manors, tree houses, tipis, igloos, private islands. It’s like you name it, and you’ll have it! That’s not all, home owners welcome travellers like members of their own family and there’s hardly ever a chance for a visitor to feel out of place or unwelcome. There’s warmth and love that you get which might become the fondest part of your travel memories.
As an avid solo traveller, I too have explored certain places on India’s map but have been clear about wanting to find an accommodation in an Airbnb with preferably a superhost. The idea has begun catching up over the last two-three years and the one thing that you know you’ll find is certain likemindedness. How, you may ask? Because you have a super-cool filter that lets you find what you’re looking for. It’s nearly spiritual. Like Rumi has been quoted often times, “what you seek is seeking you.”
Here are some of the Airbnb homes we found on their official Instagram page, located around the world that are a must-visit for every creative soul where you can do what you want to, with zero intrusion and the only sound you hear will probably be that of your beating heart.
回到民宿小憩，你向窗外眺望，這樣遼遠開闊的大山大海，如此渾然天成的壯麗風光，花蓮的清水斷崖令世世代代到訪的旅人驚嘆。 ⠀⠀ 到了夜幕低垂，你喝著房東準備的熱茶，在繁星環繞下自在的徜徉在山水之間，讓一切回歸自然，慢活之美不過如此。 ⠀⠀ The towering green peaks of the Qingshui Cliff have awed locals for thousands of years. At this aboriginal-hosted cabin nearby, the magic doesn’t stop at the end of the day. When night falls, head out to your porch to welcome a million stars with a cup of tea. ⠀⠀ Photo: @samishome
This elegant colonial right on the Malecón (the main waterfront promenade) looks even more soothing after a hot day of exploring nearby Vedado, a sometimes-overlooked neighborhood of wide boulevards and stately old mansions. After you’ve had a rest, stroll down Avenida 23 for dinner followed by ice cream at Coppelia (look for the long line). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sstanyon ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Tucked into a corner of Blackwood, this secluded cabin is built for unplugging and unwinding. Once you’ve caught up on some rest, take your time checking out the gardens, exploring the trails, or chatting up the horses next door. Later, if you don’t feel like heading into town for dinner—and once you’re here, you probably won’t want to leave—the farm’s chef can whip up a private meal for you straight from the land. ⠀⠀ Photo: @wolfe_scott
Wash away a day of exploring the Berchtesgaden salt mines in the alpine waters of Lake Königssee. The beauty of the clearest and deepest lake in Germany is undeniable, but we recommend you close your eyes to discover it’s true magic. The sheer rock cliffs surrounding the water produce an extraordinarily clear echo, making the beautiful green hills seem alive. Even if you came by yourself, you’ll never feel alone. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Some adventures are meant for one person. Tap the link in our bio for solo travel inspiration. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @theresatorp
The only flashy thing about this eco-hideout is the fireflies, but it’s as beautifully crafted as just about anyplace you can stay. Countless birds and butterflies (and exactly one kitten) will join you as you walk the surrounding rice fields, picnic in the garden, or sit back and watch the river turn the waterwheel that powers the property. ⠀ Photo: @mallyandthemoon
From the minute you arrive in Berlin, to setting foot inside this spacious room, you will feel inspired. Your host Stefan (an excellent tea-maker we hear) will set you up comfortably in his artsy Prenzlauer Berg apartment. Do as the locals do and borrow his bike to explore the neighborhood’s many bohemian-chic flea markets, restaurants, and cafes. Or join the battalions of artists, university students, and hip families at Mauerpark for performances and ample amounts of green space. ⠀ Photo by: @lilycatlondon
For a couple of hours, the eclipse brought us all together in pure, undeniable awe. "That's one of the unique powers of science. It brings people together" said Jedidah Isler, an astrophysist and National Geographic explorer. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At base camp, set against a backdrop of Oregon wilderness, Maya and her father Rupert were accompanied by Jedidah and Babak Tafreshi, a National Geographic photographer where they were able to share their passion for this weeks natural phenomenon. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Click the link in our bio to watch the Solar Eclipse #LiveFrom this custom geodesic dome – cut to minute 48 for totality. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Where do you want us to go #LiveFrom next? Let us know in the comments below.
This spacious Södermalm apartment puts you close to some of the city’s best vintage shops, restaurants, and parks, but it’s also built for bookworms. If you get wrapped up in a novel, don’t worry—with 17 hours of daylight this time of year, there’s plenty of time for everything you want to do (except maybe sleep). ⠀ Photo: @margauxblack
In the mood for a tranquil weekend atop a remote 23-acre hill that overlooks the Catskills Mountains? This renovated studio is your access pass to unfettered zen. With the floor-to-ceiling windows, you’ll get constant sunlight, a view of the idyllic surroundings, and an incomparable sunset show every night. ⠀ Photo by: @erinpconnor
Calling all writers, yogis deep thinkers or anyone looking for zen. Welcome to your dream hideaway in Bali, right on a gorgeous riverfront just 20 minutes away from Ubud. At this 150-year-old teak house, your only companions will be the Ayung river, rice fields, and some wildlife. Otherwise, it’s just you, this rustic villa, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool just five minutes away. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @jessicanikia
나무로 지어진 바닷가 작은 이층집. 기분 좋은 바람이 불어오는 창을 마주한 침대에 누워 시시각각 변하는 파도와 빛을 보고 있으면 매 순간이 새롭게 느껴질 거예요. 혹시라도 바다만 보고 있기 심심하다면, 가까운 변산반도 국립공원에서 등산을 즐겨보는 건 어때요? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the breezy bedroom of this little seaside cabin, the shifting tide and ever-changing light give you a new view every few minutes. But if you want a literal change of scenery, the mountainous hiking trails of Byeonsan-bando National Park are a short drive away. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @pseohyuni
Sometimes a hardworking modern dog just needs to unplug, lose the leash, and chase some pronghorns around. When your pal has had enough fun, dry off by the wood stove and watch the Medicine Bow Mountains turn white. After the storm, head to Buffalo Pass for some deep-powder sledding. ⠀ Photo: @thehealthymaven
The path outside your window leads to a seemingly endless beach where pelicans outnumber people. But there’s something about this light-drenched retreat that makes you feel like staying right where you are. (Either that or it’s an amazing book.) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @thesundaysojourn
This quiet bungalow is the ideal recharging station for a trip to Mexico City. With the endless amount of sights to see and tacos to eat, you’ll appreciate starting and ending your days in this ultra-quiet oasis with high ceilings and garden-facing windows. And after a long trek to see Frida Kahlo’s famous blue house, you’ll want to retreat to a cozy space of your own for some proper R&R. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @jinnerpako
Unless you’re an incredible swimmer, the only way to reach Susan’s house on the Hawkesbury River is by boat. Watch the river roll by from your private pier, swim to tiny beaches or seek out the nearby shipwreck. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, call Peats Bite restaurant and they’ll send a boat for you. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sarahlianhan
Don't judge a dome by its cover—it may be planted in the expanse of the desert, but the inside of this Airbnb Plus home feels more like an oasis. With a full kitchen, indoor fireplace, two bedrooms and antique books and games to pass the evening hours, you may never have to leave the dome's quiet privacy. If you get the itch to explore, take a short drive to the rock formations and winding trails of Joshua Tree National Park. Whether you come to relax or soul search, you’ll see the desert holds plenty of space to find what you’re looking for. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Click the link in our bio to see more #AirbnbPlus homes verified in person for quality and design.
Christine and Fal’s roomy cabin puts you within a half-hour of a half-dozen ski resorts. In the unlikely event that you get tired of your daily après-ski routine by the fire, mix it up with some leisurely night skiing at Boreal Mountain Resort. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @chadstravelog
