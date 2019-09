World Tourism Day: Get lost in these amazing museums of Japan

travel

Think art and museums, and you can only think of heading west. East, in particular Japan, aren’t really known for their museum scene. But if you are an art lover, looking to explore the world of creativity off the beaten path, seven museums in Japan are worth getting lost in. Here are the top picks this World Tourism Day:

* Hakone Open-Air Museum

Stained Glass Staircase at Hakone Open-Air Museum, Japan pic.twitter.com/x8pWcdHtmQ — Anne Mortier (@AnneMortier1) December 14, 2017

Spread over 70,000 square meters, this open-air museum in the mountains of Hakone is filled with outdoor sculptures and installations created by both Japanese and international artists. No matter what season, the artworks are always set to beautiful backdrops. The stained-glass Symphonic Sculpture that towers over the garden, allows you to climb stop it offering an unbeatable view.

* Aomori Museum of Art

Finally, I came to here!

I think Aomori Museum of Art is match well in winter...#青森県立美術館 pic.twitter.com/WkFnHkU9aR — Ronzi (@RonziYY) February 6, 2019

The Aomori Museum of Art is housed within a sleek building that itself is an objet d’art, and has on display famous works of art, many of which offer a unique commentary on the country’s Aomori culture - its past, present and future. The museum design was inspired by the nearby Sannai Maruyama Jomon Archaeological site (another highly recommended visit) and is located strategically to showcase the connection between the area’s history, art and culture.

* Nima Sand Museum

Located in the tallest of the six pyramids that house the Nima Sand Museum, Japan, is a 5.2-m-tall, 560-kg hourglass with a diameter of 1 m (3 ft 3.37 in). This is the largest hourglass in the world and it can run for 1 year https://t.co/oGkvbss3N9 [gif: https://t.co/QJU7Hc7f1G] pic.twitter.com/HAiKpvWf37 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 3, 2019

Nima-born architect Shin Takamatsu drew inspiration from the sands of Kotogahama Beach to create the museum’s awe-inspiring glass pyramid structures. It has the world’s largest hour glass, which is 5.2 metre tall. On the last day of every calendar year, the gigantic sand-timer is turned upside down to start trickling down one ton of fine sand through the millimetre-wide chamber.

* Omiya Bonsai Art Museum

Located in Omiya Bonsai Village in Saitama, this museum is home to over 120 bonsai trees, some over 1,000 years old, and draws practitioners and fans from across the globe. Seasonal exhibitions are held throughout the year with hands-on workshops, fairs and festivals to celebrate the time-honoured tradition.

* Fujiko F. Fujio Museum

The Fujiko F. Fujio Museum in #Kawasaki features an insight into manga from the famous artist of the #Doraemon series. Cozy up with Doraemon, Nobita and the others and enjoy exhibitions, original drawings, exclusive #films, and an exciting audio tour 🐾https://t.co/MEXfBBJGlI pic.twitter.com/6FWDfqsHHx — South of Tokyo,神奈川 (@Visit_Kanagawa) June 6, 2019

An absolute must-visit for anime addicts and manga maniacs - especially for those who grew up with the much-beloved robotic cat, Doraemon! Opened on Doraemon’s birthday (September 3) in 2011, the museum opens the Anywhere Door into the world of Doraemon and its creators, Fujiko F. Fujio (of the legendary manga writing duo, Hiroshi Fujimoto and Moto Abiko). Exhibits include original sketches, tools and life-sized props.

* Japan Ukiyo-e Museum

The Japan Ukiyo-e Museum (, Nihon Ukiyo-e Hakubutsukan)(JUM) is a privately owned Japanese art museum in Matsumot... https://t.co/c3rexecmmo pic.twitter.com/ykjpjvtvmL — Geoflow Bot (@Geoflow_Bot) April 29, 2018

The Japan Ukiyo-e Museum is the largest private collection of Ukiyo-e, a genre of Japanese woodblock printing and painting that was popular between the late 17th and 19th century. Ukiyo-e literally translates to “pictures from the floating world”. The Japan Ukiyoe Museum showcases over 100,000 privately-owned pieces, including prints, painted screens, scrolls and more.

* Itchiku Kubota Art Museum

No photos were allowed on the kimonos at Itchiku Kubota Art Museum but I guarantee you it was worth the visit. You know it’s not just me being a tourist when the locals are all "Wa sugoi!!" the moment they walk into the room lol. Nice scenery around the museum too! pic.twitter.com/WuILyXldLI — Carole (@lugiastrikes) May 26, 2019

Textile master Itchiku Kubota single-handedly revived and modernised an ancient kimono-dying technique called tsujigahana (similar to tie-and-dye). The museum pays homage to his craft, with a kimono collection unmatched in Japan. More than 100 kimono are on permanent display, but only a quarter of them are exhibited at any one time. The collection’s highlight is ‘The Symphony of Light’, a collection of 80 kimonos representing the four seasons. The main building is constructed out of Okinawan coral and limestone providing a unique backdrop to the vibrantly-detailed kimonos.

