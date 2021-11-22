Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Maroon or green’: Hat’s colour changes depending on lighting, video surprises people

“I'm confused and entertained at the same time,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the hat video.
The image shows the same hat under same lighting.(Instagram/@oteliacarmen)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

An optical illusion video involving a hat is the latest clip that has left people surprised. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop too.

The clip went crazy viral after being shared on TikTok. Seeing the buzz the clip created, the original poster also posted the video on Instagram. “For everyone in my stories who said my hat was rust/maroon…you’re right - and also wrong. THIS IS WHY LIGHTING IS SO IMPORTANT IN INTERIORS. Light = Color mah dudes,” they wrote.

While talking to Independent, she shared that she bought a green hat at the store. However, to her astonishment, she found that it is brown when she returned home. She explained that it is due to metamerism - a phenomenon in which a colour can change under different lighting.

Take a look at the interesting video:

The video, since being posted three days ago, accumulated several comments from people. A few were also reminded of the blue and black (or gold and white) dress. Just like this individual who wrote, “This is like the next blue vs black dress.” To which, the original poster replied, “Already past 1 million views on TikTok, it just might be.”

“I'm confused and entertained at the same time,” posted another. “This is insane,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

