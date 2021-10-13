‘Please don’t judge me…’: Jeff Bezos posts about Star Trek ‘artwork’ he is sending to space

Jeff Bezos recently took to Instagram to share a post about the Star Trek ‘artworks’ he would be sending to space with actor William Shatner. The share has now wowed people. It has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“I made these tricorders and communicator to play Star Trek with my friends when I was 9 years old, and my incredible mom saved them for 48 years. She dug them up this past week, and @WilliamShatner has agreed to take them up into space for me tomorrow. Please don’t judge me for the artwork. Thank you, Bill!” he wrote while sharing two images. One of the pictures shows him with Shatner and the other one showcases his ‘artwork.’ In case you’re unaware, Shatner played the role of Captain James T Kirk of the fictional spacecraft USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise, a science fiction series.

Take a look at the post Bezos shared:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“That’s an incredible story. Kudos to you, your mom and Mr. Shatner. May the flight be a successful one tomorrow!” wrote an Instagram user. “When you dream it and work hard for it, you will get it!” posted another. “Up up and away!” expressed a third.

William Shatner, today, along with three others will take a ride in the Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule. They will blast off from the Texas desert.

