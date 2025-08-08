‘1000 IQ’: Foreigner captures deer crossing road in Japan only when the traffic light turns green

A short video filmed by a foreign tourist during her recent visit to Japan has captured attention — not because of any grand monument or cityscape, but due to an unexpectedly heartwarming moment involving two deer patiently waiting at a zebra crossing, seemingly obeying traffic signals. A short video captured two deer obeying traffic lights in Japan.(Instagram/amina_finds)

The video, recorded and shared by an Instagram user named Ameana, shows two deer standing calmly beside a group of pedestrians as the traffic light remains red. When the signal turns green, both the deer and the humans begin to cross the road together, as if the animals, too, were following the rules.

Watch the clip here:

In the background, the woman can be heard expressing her amazement, saying, “Even deers know how to cross the road in Japan. Perfect!” Her tone of admiration reflects the feelings of many viewers who have now seen the clip.

Viral clip sparks conversation on civic sense

The video, which includes the text overlay “1000 IQ deer in Japan”, was posted with the caption: “Even deers don’t jaywalk in Japan. Everyone is so disciplined.” The moment has clearly resonated online, with the clip racking up more than 36,000 views and prompting several reactions.

In the comments, social media users praised the unexpected yet delightful display of civic sense from the animals. One person wrote, “Moral of the story — you don’t need education for civic sense.” Another added, “Even deers are more sensible than humans.” A third viewer remarked, “So respectful.”

Others echoed similar thoughts, with one user saying, “We need to learn,” while another commented, “Japan is just something else.” A sharp observation summed it up: “Animals have more civic sense than humans.”