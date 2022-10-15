103-year-old woman gets surprised with a birthday party. Watch wholesome video

Birthdays are always special. No matter your age, a person likes to celebrate their day in the best way possible. And recently, a 103-year-old woman, Laura, was surprised with the best birthday party. In a video uploaded by Instagram page @majically and originally created on TikTok by @GlenwoodPlace, you can see that Laura is approaching her birthday party. Behind the camera, a woman can be heard asking Laura to come to join them. To this, Laura says that she did not ask for a birthday party. However, the old woman could not resist and thanked everyone. Later in the video, everyone can be seen singing her a birthday song and wishing her the best.

Take a look at the 103-year-old woman celebrating her birthday here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago; since then, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The video also has 10,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "This warms my heart big time - thank you for loving her and for reminding her of how very special she is." Another person said, "103??? She looks amazing! She has seen some stuff in her life. What a blessing. Happy birthday, Laura." A third person wrote, "What a way to make her feel like someone on her special day. Happy Birthday, Lora! Well-deserved moment."

