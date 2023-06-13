10-foot crocodile lunges at man while being rescued from a pool. Watch

A 10-foot giant crocodile was recently rescued by Pesky Critters Wildlife Control in Florida. At 2 am on June 11, homeowners spotted a massive crocodile enjoying in their pool. Soon after the wild animal was spotted, rescue officials were called to take out the crocodile from the pool.

Giant python rescued from a pool.(Facebook/@Pesky Critters Wildlife Control )

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shared a video of the crocodile being taken out of the pool on Facebook. They wrote, “At 2 am Sunday, June 11, 2023 wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 about a MASSIVE 10ft American crocodile in their pool. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control trappers were dispatched to fulfill their role as FWC Crocodile Agents. Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck.”

Watch the clip below:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 100 times. Many have also posted comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Woah!!!!! You guys are awesome!" A second shared, "Oh my god!!" A third posted, "Great job helping this croc find his way back into his environment! Sometimes they get a little confused."

