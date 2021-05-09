10-year-old from Ludhiana seen selling socks in viral video, CM announces aid

After a video went viral featuring a 10-year-old boy selling socks on roads in Ludhiana to support his family, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday made a video call to the child and also announced assistance of ₹2 lakh for his family.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana district to ensure Vansh, a drop-out, rejoins school.

"Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class II drop out whose video I saw selling socks at a traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced immediate financial assistance of ₹2 lakhs to his family," Singh tweeted.

Vansh's father, Paramjit, is a socks seller and his mother Rani, a homemaker. He has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in the Haibowal locality in Ludhiana.

In the viral video, Vansh said he had to quit school due to the financial situation at home, and expressed his desire to rejoin.

Speaking to him through video call, Singh said, "I will inform the Deputy Commissioner to get you enrolled in the same school where you were studying earlier....I will help your family...."

"Study well and become a big person in the future," the Chief Minister said.