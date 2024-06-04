‘1-1 cup chai aur bola jaye?’ Amazon’s Panchyat memes sum up Lok Sabha election vibes
India is currently counting votes in the world’s biggest election, which was held in seven phases over six weeks. The BJP performed below par and seems it may fall short of exit poll predictions and the majority mark on its own. With the INDIA bloc giving a tough fight to the NDA and many constituencies delivering surprising results, people are sharing memes from the Amazon series “Panchayat”. These memes, believe it or not, perfectly capture the mood of the people throughout the day.
“1-1 cup chai aur bola jaye?” is what many people are resonating with today as the nail-biting election results unfold. The dialogue is from the third season of the Amazon series Panchayat. In this, Binod, played by Ashok Pathak, and Bhushan, played by Durgesh Kumar, discuss whether they should order another cup of tea as they enjoy drama from a distance at the Phulera panchayat office.
Another widely shared panchayat scene is when Amma Jee, played by Abha Sharma, pulls off an act to secure a house in her name under a government scheme. When people in Phulera ask her what has happened to her, she repeatedly says, “Bas andar se mann achcha nahi lag raha.”
Another Panchayat scene that people are sharing online and resonating with is where Bhushan says, “Ye to alag hi fraud chal raha hai,” as he goes through the list of people who were allotted homes under a government scheme.
