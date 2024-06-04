India Election Results 2024 memes LIVE Updates: Viral social media reactions on X, Instagram and more
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: As the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections pour in, social media platforms are buzzing with reactions. Millions of people voted in India's general elections this summer, held over seven phases in six weeks. The counting of votes began at 8 am. While on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to extend its term for the third time, Rahul Gandhi-led Indian National Congress (INC) is seeking to make a comeback after being defeated in the past two General Elections. Expectedly, social media is abuzz with posts about the results of the world’s largest democratic exercise. The election results are the top trending keywords on Google and X (formerly Twitter). Amid these, several users are sharing hilarious memes and posts to express their reactions....Read More
#ElectionsResults is the top trend on X
#ElectionsResults is the top trending hashtag on X (formerly Twitter). #400Paar, Varanasi and Ajay Rai are the other trending terms on the social media platform. Ajay Rai is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Congress rival in Varanasi constituency. PM Modi is ahead of his nearest rival in Varanasi currently.
Indians are glued to their TV sets today, and this meme perfectly showcases that scene.
Around 642 million people voted in the 2024 elections. Today, the Election Commission of India is counting the votes. The party or coalition that wins a majority of seats will form the ruling government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 303 seats - the party crossed the 273 mark, and the rest of the seats were secured by its allies.
Indian dads on counting day
Another X user shared a meme showing the stereotype of an Indian father closely tracking news channels on the day of the Lok Sabha election results 2024. “This is how Indian dads be watching the news today,” the user with the account name @sajcasm_ posted.