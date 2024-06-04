Live

Lok Sabha results 2024: With counting underway, people are taking to social media platforms to share their reactions - including memes and hilarious posts.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: An X user shared this meme amid counting the votes.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: As the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections pour in, social media platforms are buzzing with reactions. Millions of people voted in India's general elections this summer, held over seven phases in six weeks. The counting of votes began at 8 am. While on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to extend its term for the third time, Rahul Gandhi-led Indian National Congress (INC) is seeking to make a comeback after being defeated in the past two General Elections. Expectedly, social media is abuzz with posts about the results of the world's largest democratic exercise. The election results are the top trending keywords on Google and X (formerly Twitter). Amid these, several users are sharing hilarious memes and posts to express their reactions.