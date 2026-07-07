116-year-old grandma climbs Tirumala on foot, video leaves Andhra CM ‘absolutely awestruck’

A woman prompted a praiseful tweet from Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after videos claiming she climbed to Tirumala on foot for Tirupati darshan surfaced on social media. According to reports, she climbed a part of the Seshachalam hills and crossed over 3,000 steps with the help of the family to offer her prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

“Special darshan”

116-year-old Navaneethamma, who is said to have scaled the Seshachalam Hills to offer her prayers at Tirupati. (X/@ANI)

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“Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials arranged a special darshan for 116-year-old Navaneethamma after she walked up to Tirumala on foot,” ANI tweeted and shared a video of her outside the temple.

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The clip captures her folding her hands and offering her prayers with temple officials holding her to provide support. At one point, her family also appears on the screen.

Take a look at the video:

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Praise from CM:

{{^usCountry}} Another video that made its way online showed Navaneethamma during the journey alongside her family. The clip caught the attention of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video that made its way online showed Navaneethamma during the journey alongside her family. The clip caught the attention of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. {{/usCountry}}

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“Age is truly just a number when it comes to pure devotion! Absolutely awestruck by this 116-year-old grandmother from Karnataka who trekked all the way up to Tirumala on foot to have the divine darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy,” the CM wrote.

He further added, “Wonderful to see her family supporting her lifelong faith. Truly inspiring!”

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Navaneethamma’s journey was supported by her family, who walked with her so that she could fulfil her desire to offer her prayers at the temple.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu reportedly directed officials to find the elderly devotee after the video shared by the CM went viral. Eventually, the temple authorities located the woman and her family, eventually offering them assistance and VIP darshan.

He later shared about the incident on X. "Today, we successfully arranged a special VIP break darshan for the 116-year-old elderly devotee Smt. Navaneethamma Garu along with her family members. Thereafter, in the Ranganayakula Mandapam, TTD EO Sri Muddada Ravichandra Garu had Vedic scholars perform Vedic blessings, draped her with silk cloth, and offered sacred prasadam. He also paid obeisance to Navaneethamma Garu and received her blessings,” B R Naidu tweeted.

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He added, “On this occasion, her grandson Dikpati, while speaking, said, ‘We extend our heartfelt thanks to TTD and the TTD Chairman for fulfilling our grandmother's wish and granting the fortune of darshan of the Lord to all our family members’.”

He continued, “My heartfelt thanks to all my social media friends who extended their support in recognizing Navaneethamma Garu, as well as to the TTD Vigilance officers who responded immediately and recognized her. This occasion of fulfilling the lifelong wish of a devotee has brought immense joy and satisfaction to all of us.”

More than 60,000 to 80,000 pilgrims visit the Sri Venkateswara Temple every day in Tirupati, according to TTD.