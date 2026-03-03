93-year-old US woman who spends time in India shares her secret to long and happy life: ‘Absolutely no…’
The 93-year-old woman’s video has prompted a series of positive remarks on social media, with many reacting with heart emoticons.
In a world obsessed with anti-ageing trends, 93-year-old Sushumna is proving that true longevity comes from within. A Bay Area native who found a second home in India over two decades ago, Sushumna’s daily routine is a testament to the power of simplicity. Whether she is cycling through the streets or sharing wisdom with friends, her life is defined by mobility, self-sufficiency, and a near-total absence of major medical issues. Kamel Jaber, who recently highlighted her journey, notes that her radiant health stems from mindful eating, movement, and a "joking" avoidance of drugs for decades. Her story has resonated with social media users, who have praised her simple living.
“This is Sushumna. She’s 93 years old,” founder Kamel Jaber wrote. He expressed that Sushumna is fully “mobile and self-sufficient” despite being above ninety. She prefers riding a bicycle everywhere.
He explained that she doesn’t have any major medical issues except arthritis. He continued, that she is “full of positivity, deep faith and joy (one of my favourite people in the world).”
Sushumna, a Bay Area native, now divides her time between California and a spiritual community in Tamil Nadu, where she spends a significant portion of each year. A dedicated member of the community since 2001, she transitioned to this lifestyle following a successful career as a sales manager for a major corporation.
Jaber explained she attributed her glowing health to eating small portions of whole foods, maintaining mindful movement, connecting with her friends, and living by the teachings of her faith. “And jokingly, to no drugs for the past few decades,” the founder added.
“She’s such a vibe to be around and has so much wisdom to share. The answer to good health is a lot simpler than we’re being led to believe.”
What did social media say?
The video impressed many, who couldn't stop praising the 93-year-old.
An individual posted, “93 and living with independence, joy, and intention. This is ageing done with grace. Super.” Another added, “Incredible!!! Just been with my 92-year-old granny, amazing to see the radiance on their face at this age!”
A third expressed, “Oh, this woman is beautiful- a joy to share life with when we visit Amma, sits crossed-legged on the floor for hours and rides her bike like a teen - joyful love in her heart.” A fourth wrote, “She is so beautiful, the light shines through her.” Many reacted using heart emoticons to show their appreciation for the woman.
