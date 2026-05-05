1200 for 15 km’: Bengaluru woman flags steep auto fares in rain-hit traffic

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a discussion online after sharing her friend’s difficult commute during heavy rain and peak traffic in the city. Taking to Instagram, content creator Sanya Singh posted a video in which she spoke about the steep auto fare her friend allegedly paid for a 15 km ride.

A Bengaluru woman shared how her friend spent three hours and ₹ 1,200 on a 15 km auto ride. (Instagram/sanya.unfiltered)

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In the video, Singh said, “I did not expect this from Bangalore! Yesterday, my friend paid ₹1200 to an auto-driver for a 15km ride. 1200! You could buy household groceries twice for that amount. That’s why I can’t romanticize Bangalore's rain because instead of violins, you just hear horns blaring here. Booking a ride takes more effort than getting a college admission! Whether our careers take off or not, these auto-drivers are definitely making it big.”

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read: “It took her 3 hours to reach home. She paid ₹1.2k just so the auto driver wouldn’t leave her midway. Peak traffic during the rains.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read: “It took her 3 hours to reach home. She paid ₹1.2k just so the auto driver wouldn’t leave her midway. Peak traffic during the rains.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Bangalore rain is not for the weak’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Bangalore rain is not for the weak’ {{/usCountry}}

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The video has drawn a range of reactions from social media users, with many agreeing that travelling during rain in Bengaluru can quickly become stressful, expensive and exhausting. Several users related to Singh’s experience and said they had faced similar problems while trying to book autos or cabs during peak hours.

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One user wrote, “Bangalore rain is not for the weak.” Another said, “The moment it rains, every fare becomes a premium fare.” A third user commented, “ ₹1200 for 15 km is painful, but getting home safely during peak traffic sometimes feels like a luxury.” Another reaction read, “This is why people avoid stepping out when it rains in Bengaluru.”

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Some users also pointed out that commuters are often left with little choice when public transport connectivity does not match their routes. “Autos and cabs know people are desperate, so prices shoot up,” one person wrote. Another user added, “Three hours for 15 km explains the real problem, the traffic is worse than the fare.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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