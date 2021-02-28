121-year-old tortoise adopted by couple from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

A Hyderabad-based couple along with family members has adopted the 121-year-old Galapagos Giant Tortoise at the Nehru Zoological Park.

According to an official release of zoo, Saroj Devi and her husband Ashish Kumar along with family members visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on Saturday and offered to adopt a "Galapagos Giant Tortoise" which is 121 years old and also known as a senior citizen of the Zoo.

They handed over a cheque for ₹30,000 to the Zoo authorities towards the adoption of the Giant Tortoise.

A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad thanked them for showing keen interest in adopting the "Galapagos Giant Tortoise" for the period of one year, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the Zoo Park.

Speaking on the occasion Saroj Devi expressed that her commitment to the conservation of wild animals is an inspiration to many and hoped that more citizens will come forward for the adoption of animals in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.