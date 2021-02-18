Home / Trending / 12-year-old girl swims 36 km in Arabian Sea to promote autism awareness
12-year-old girl swims 36 km in Arabian Sea to promote autism awareness

The 12-year-old girl, Jiya Rai, created a record as the youngest girl diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder to swim the distance of 36 km in open sea.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The image shows 12-year-old Jiya Rai.(Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)

A 12-year-old daughter of a Naval sailor Madan Rai created history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 kilometres, in 8 hours and 40 minutes.

The young girl Jiya Rai, a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), dedicated the swimming feat, completed on Wednesday, to raise awareness about Autism, a statement released by the Ministry of Defence said.

She commenced her record-setting feat in the early morning hours on February 17 at 03: 50 am from Bandra-Worli Sea Link and completed at Gateway of India at 12:30 pm.

The swimming event was conducted under the observation of the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of Swimming Federation of India. The event was also associated with the Fit India Movement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

An award ceremony was held at Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 17 where Jiya was felicitated with a trophy by Zarir N Baliwala, President of Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA).

Jiya earlier swam from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, a distance of 14 Km in three hours, 27 minutes and 30 seconds on February 15 last year and holds the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 kilometres in open waters.

Images and videos of Jiya completing the feat were also shared on the official account of Chief PRO Mumbai, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

People couldn't stop praising her for the achievement. "Stay Blessed and keep inspiring everyone, More power to you," wrote a Twitter user. "Amazing achievement. Brave for her age. All the very best for the future," shared another. "What an inspiration," tweeted a third.

