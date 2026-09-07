18,000 for this?’ Parent questions poor PG conditions in Delhi University

A parent’s search for a paying guest accommodation in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar has sparked a discussion about the living conditions faced by students in and around Delhi University.

Parent raises concerns over poor PG conditions in DU. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Writing on X, Anu described the experience of looking for accommodation in the area and questioned whether students are being forced to compromise on basic safety and dignity because of rising housing costs.

Parent raises concerns over DU student accommodation

“A few days ago, I was hunting for a decent PG in Kamla Nagar, University enclave, and adjoining areas. The room sizes, buildings and hygiene were scary as hell from a parent’s point of view,” Anu wrote.

According to Anu, the asking rent for several accommodations was around ₹14,000 to ₹18,000 a month. The family eventually found a room with better food hygiene, but at nearly twice the price.

The experience left the parent concerned about students who may not be able to afford safer or better-maintained accommodation.

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{{^usCountry}} “That day I came home with a heavy heart, thinking of children forced to live in pigeonholes because they cannot afford better accommodation,” Anu wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That day I came home with a heavy heart, thinking of children forced to live in pigeonholes because they cannot afford better accommodation,” Anu wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The post also raised concerns about old and poorly maintained buildings, with Anu alleging that some have loose electric wires hanging around, potentially putting students at risk.

“Why is the government allowing greedy PG owners to rob children of their right to live with dignity? Why is it not intervening in this mafia?” Anu asked.

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Internet reacts

The post prompted several users to share their experiences and views about student accommodation in areas around DU.

One user claimed that conditions were even worse in Vijay Nagar and Malka Ganj, alleging that several buildings around North Campus have multiple floors, rooms on terraces and basements with little regard for safety.

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Another user recalled studying at DU three decades ago and said they had lived safely in a well-maintained hostel. They claimed that many hostels have since been closed, contributing to the growth of private PG accommodation.

Others criticised what they described as inadequate regulation and called for better safety standards for student housing.

“Unfortunate reality. Government refuses to regulate PGs. Landlords refuse to provide basic and safe facilities,” one user wrote.

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Another commenter alleged that various forms of “mafia” operate because of corruption and political influence.

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“Bcoz they want to destroy the youth for their greed,” another user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)