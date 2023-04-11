18-year-old US teen wins 8 crore from lottery ticket given by grandmom as a birthday present

Have you ever thought what would it be like if you turned into a millionaire overnight? It would be pretty shocking, right? Something similar happened to a teen in Northern California. Kaleb Heng won $1 million (approximately. ₹8 crore) on a scratch-off ticket from the California Lottery that his grandmother had given him for his 18th birthday. Yes, you read that right. Kaleb Heng won $1 million from a lottery ticket.(Unsplash)

Kaleb Heng's grandmother purchased a scratch-off ticket from Oasis Market in Turlock, California. Ironically, the scratch-off ticket is called 'The Perfect gift,' which indeed turned out to be perfect for Heng.

Officials from California Lottery stated that it was Heng's first time playing the lottery. His grandmother had bought the ticket for him as a present.

Heng told the California Lottery that he was 'pretty stoked' and didn't expect to win the lottery. He further added, “My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet! We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket.”

Heng also told the California Lottery that he wants to use the money for college and invest in his future.