2 backpackers luckily escape as e-scooter bursts into flames in Sydney hostel

A video of two people luckily escaping a room after an e-scooter burst into flames was captured on camera. The video, later shared on X, has left people scared and concerned. Fire and rescue NSW posted the video along with a caption explaining about this terrifying incident.

The image shows two men escaping a room after an e-scooter burst inside the place. (X/@FRNSW)

“Two backpackers made a lucky escape from a Lithium-ion battery fireball at a hostel in Darlinghurst, Sydney this morning. It's believed an e-bike exploded,” the department wrote along with the clip.

The video shows a man standing outside a room while holding a shoe. Moments later, another man comes rushing out before flames burst from the room.

One man suffered a leg injury and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. Following the incident, six fire trucks and 26 firefighters were deployed to manage the blaze and take the situation under control. Luckily, the fire was contained to just one room, but all the residents of the hostel, about 70 backpackers, had to evacuate the place.

The firefighter crew believes that a faulty e-bike lithium-ion battery caused the fire after the vehicle was left on charge. Currently, the matter is under investigation.

Take a look at this video of two men’s narrow escape:

The video was posted on October 4. Since then, it has collected close to 62,000 views. The clip has further accumulated several comments from people.

Here’s how X users reacted to the incident:

“Any chance of an update as to the brand and condition of this e-bike? If a cheap and dodgy brand, this should be highlighted. If previously undamaged and a reputable brand, they should be named too,” wrote an X user. “Why is the bike inside of the hotel?” asked another. “This is so scary,” posted a third.

