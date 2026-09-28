2 'Fat Dogs of Delhi' contestants, Gola and Tara, die ahead of grand finale: 'Rest easy, champions'

Two popular contenders in Delhi’s viral “Fat Dog Competition” have died as the Instagram tournament enters its semi-final stage, leaving fans mourning the loss of the much-loved dogs.

The organisers shared a tribute for the two dogs on Instagram. (Instagram/@fatdogsofdelhi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gola, also known as Kebab or Rajpal Singh, from SDA Market in Hauz Khas, and Tara, also known as Khan Sahab, from Khan Market, were among the leading contenders in the knockout-style competition organised by the Instagram page ‘Fat Dogs of Delhi’. Both dogs had been leading their respective matchups and had attracted thousands of votes and supporters online before their deaths.

The organisers confirmed the deaths in a tribute post on Instagram, saying they received news of Gola’s “untimely demise” on Sunday evening, while Tara had died a couple of days earlier. “Given the outpour of public support they have both gotten, and the fact that they are still in the competition, we thought it would be best to inform you,” the organisers said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The page also revealed that the two dogs were known by several names. Gola, aka Kebab aka Rajpal Singh, was called Laali and Shunty by locals, while Tara, aka Khan Sahab, was also known as Dhol. “They were both known and loved,” the organisers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The page also revealed that the two dogs were known by several names. Gola, aka Kebab aka Rajpal Singh, was called Laali and Shunty by locals, while Tara, aka Khan Sahab, was also known as Dhol. “They were both known and loved,” the organisers said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“To honour the legacy they left behind, fatdogsofdelhi plans on raising funds and donating the proceeds to animal welfare causes,” they added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deaths prompted an outpouring of tributes from netizens as well.

“Some companions leave pawprints on our hearts that time can never wash away. May the joy and comfort Rajpal Singh and Khan Sahab brought into your world light up the darkness of their loss. Rip Tara and Golu,” one user wrote.

“Some paw prints stay on our hearts forever. May their gentle souls rest in peace. Thank you for all the love, joy and comfort you brought into this world,” another commented.

“They may rest easy and have peace in their next lives. I deeply pray for them to rest in peace. You’ll be remembered Gola and Tara,” a third user wrote.

“This is the saddest thing I’ve ever heard,” commented another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Delhi's 'Fat Dogs' contest goes viral, 64 chonky canines battle for city's fattest dog title)

Fat dogs of Delhi

Despite the tragic deaths, the competition continues to draw strong engagement from Delhi’s dog lovers. The tournament, which began on September 24, featured 64 dogs in a knockout-style contest to crown Delhi’s “chonkiest canine”.

The semi-finals are currently underway. Googoo from Saket is competing against late Tara, aka Khan Sahab, while Hero from Malviya Nagar is up against late Gola, aka Kebab or Rajpal Singh, from SDA Market in Hauz Khas.

The polls are conducted through Instagram Stories and open in the afternoon, remaining available for 24 hours. As the competition moves through the elimination rounds, Delhi’s dog lovers are continuing to rally behind their favourite contenders ahead of the September 29 finale.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}