'2 hours late, no seats': IndiGo passenger shares ordeal on X, airline reacts

An IndiGo passenger took to X to share his ordeal. The man who was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru on flight number 5047 was shocked to find that there was no cushion on his seat. Since he shared the video, it went viral and prompted a response from the airline.

Snapshot of the seat on the IndiGo flight without cushioning. (X/@Ananth Narayanan)

The video was shared by Ananth Narayanan on X. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “2 hours late and no seats @IndiGo6E flight 5047! Service really seems to be deteriorating!” He also posted a video of the incident that shows there are two seats without cushioning on them. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo over delayed flight: ‘Shameless’)

Watch the video shared by Narayanan here:

This post was shared on December 2. Since being posted, it has gained more than 13,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The clip also has several likes and comments.

IndiGo also took to the comments section of the post, and wrote, “Sir, we truly regret the inconvenience. We believe one of our crew member is in touch with you. We have tried calling you at the registered number however couldn't connect. The flight will be airborne any moment now. We wish you a comfortable flying time.”

Many others also expressed their displeasure with the incident.

Check out what others are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Terrible! Foods and Beverages give them their most of revenue, but still, they can’t take out their seats just like this! Without seats, how can a passenger can order their in-flight foods?"

A second shared, "Really not acceptable from @IndiGo6E."

"What's happening Indigo, becoming too complacent?" posted a third.

Earlier, another passenger also experienced a similar incident from an IndiGo flight. Subrat Patnaik shared a picture of a seat that had no cushion on it. When he raised the issue with the cabin crew, they asked him to look for the cushion under the seat. Patnaik told HT, “The situation was causing inconvenience to other passengers who were boarding the flight, as my wife was standing in the aisle. When she raised the concern again with the cabin crew, they arranged for a spare cushion to be brought over by a ground staff member who then placed it on the seat.”

