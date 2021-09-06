20-feet-long snake bites zookeeper, he shares scary video. Clip goes viral

A scary video of a 20-feet-long snake biting a zookeeper has gone viral. Shared by Jay Brewer on Instagram, the video may leave you feeling frightened.

“20Ft Snake Bit Me. Well this giant pied girl has never really liked me and in this video she finally gets me, not only is she super mom defending her eggs but she is only one generation from a wild snake making her genes a little more crazy. Regardless, she’s a beautiful snake and her babies will be even prettier,” he explained while sharing the video.

We won't give away too much, so take a look at what happens in the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly nine lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Crazy work,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG!!” shared another. “My phone nearly fell down from my hand, I was also dodging it from here,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

