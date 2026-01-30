21-year-old employee called out by manager for using phone after finishing work: ‘He pointed out at me’
A 21-year-old employee was reportedly called out for using a phone after completing work during overtime.
Using a phone at work can sometimes lead to unexpected trouble. A 21-year-old employee recently shared a Reddit post after being scolded for using the phone after finishing work early.
“Manager caught me using phone in OT(Overtime),” the caption of the post reads.
According to the employee, all tasks were completed about an hour before the usual log-off time. The manager usually left around 6-6:15 pm, but on this day, he stayed late.
By 8 pm, with no work left to do, the employee began scrolling through Reddit. Unaware that the manager had approached, the employee was suddenly confronted.
“No idea how quietly my manager walked up. Suddenly, he’s standing right next to my chair like a horror movie jump scare,” the post adds.
Caught using phone:
The manager asked if all work had been completed and, when confirmed, instructed the employee to ask for more tasks.
The situation escalated as the manager told senior staff to check what everyone was doing. The employee was specifically pointed out for using a phone and reminded that it was their duty to ask for additional work if free.
“While saying this, he literally points at me and says that I’m on my phone. Other people were also on their phones. But obviously, only I got caught,” the post adds.
Colleagues nearby reportedly laughed at the incident, comparing it to a student being caught by a strict teacher. “Finished my work early, got punished for it, and became today’s office entertainment.”
Reddit reacts:
Reddit users quickly reacted to the post, with many expressing surprise that the employee was pointed out despite finishing all tasks on time.
One of the users commented, “If you are getting paid (whether it's overtime or not), you are expected to work.”
A second user commented, “This is how bosses are trained.”
“I’ve been in corporate for more than 17 years, and in my tenure, I never had anyone do that to me,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)