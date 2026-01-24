Employee fired for arriving 10 minutes late for five consecutive days: ‘I wasn’t even warned’
An employee recently had employment terminated over a delay and a half-day dispute.
While employees are often terminated for skipping work or bad behaviour, a recent Reddit post revealed an employee was fired for arriving late.
The employee was reportedly dismissed from a company after arriving late to the office on five consecutive days, with delays of only 10-15 minutes.
The employee shared about the termination in a Reddit post along with a screenshot of the official email, which cited “continued behavioural misconduct, habitual late reporting to work, and disrespectful conduct towards senior management.”
Delay triggers termination:
The employee described the sequence of events leading to the termination.
According to the post, when the employee arrived ten minutes late, the senior management suggested marking it as a half-day.
The employee informed the company that if the short delay had to be counted as a half-day, arriving after lunch would be preferred.
The termination email stated that such actions violated the company’s Code of Conduct and disciplinary policies, adversely affecting workplace discipline and professional standards.
“Such conduct is in violation of the Company's Code of Conduct and disciplinary policies,” the email reads.
Reddit reacts:
The post quickly drew attention online, sparking a mix of surprise and debate. Many readers expressed shock that an employee could be terminated over mere minutes of delay without any prior warning.
One of the users commented, “I understand it's very sudden and you didn't realise that saying that would end up getting you fired. But, such is corporate. It doesn't take much for them to let go of anyone.”
A second user commented, “While terminating a contract for coming 10-15 minutes late is absolutely wild. But the fact that you were clearly in the wrong here, and then doubled down on the same thing by stating that you will come even later, doesn’t make sense to me.”
“The reasons look pretty solid, Dude, and your explanation to the mail itself isn't very convincing,” another user commented.
