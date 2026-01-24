Employee fired for arriving 10 minutes late for five consecutive days: ‘I wasn’t even warned’

While employees are often terminated for skipping work or bad behaviour, a recent Reddit post revealed an employee was fired for arriving late. The employee shared about the termination in a Reddit post along with a screenshot of the official email. (Pexels./Representational Image)

The employee was reportedly dismissed from a company after arriving late to the office on five consecutive days, with delays of only 10-15 minutes.

The employee shared about the termination in a Reddit post along with a screenshot of the official email, which cited “continued behavioural misconduct, habitual late reporting to work, and disrespectful conduct towards senior management.”

Also Read: ₹ 11 LPA salary to sudden layoff: Techie from remote town shares emotional Reddit post Delay triggers termination: The employee described the sequence of events leading to the termination.

According to the post, when the employee arrived ten minutes late, the senior management suggested marking it as a half-day.

The employee informed the company that if the short delay had to be counted as a half-day, arriving after lunch would be preferred.

The termination email stated that such actions violated the company’s Code of Conduct and disciplinary policies, adversely affecting workplace discipline and professional standards.

“Such conduct is in violation of the Company's Code of Conduct and disciplinary policies,” the email reads.