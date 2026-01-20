‘Gap tag is real’: Techie with 6.5 years’ experience shares job hunt struggles after quitting for government exams

Government exams are a tough nut to crack, and leaving a stable job for them can backfire. The developer, experienced in Spring Boot and microservices, left an IT role to focus on exams. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A techie with 6.5 years of experience in Java backend development recently shared the harsh reality of returning to IT after quitting for competitive exams.

The developer, experienced in Spring Boot and microservices, left an IT role to focus on exams like Banking, EPFO, and PGT Computer Science.

The developer even cleared a state-level written exam. But in late 2024, rules changed suddenly: eligibility now required an MTech and B.Ed, adding another 3-4 years of study with no guaranteed job.

By then, the developer had been out of IT for 2.5 years.

According to the post, the developer restarted preparation for IT roles in December 2024.

“I restarted my IT prep in December 2024 and started applying seriously around April 2025,” the post adds.

Also Read: Employee opens up about burnout after work hours and pressure to keep going: 'I'm always zoned out' Struggles to re-enter IT: The developer revealed that the “gap” tag proved a major barrier. Many recruiters rejected the profile as soon as the 2.5-year gap was mentioned.

Calls often ended within two minutes, ignoring 6.5 years of prior experience.

Between August and December 2025, the developer attended 30–40 interviews. Technical rounds were cleared easily, but manager or client rounds exposed the gap, as project experience didn’t feel “fresh” to interviewers.

January 2026 brought a turnaround. Recruiters called back, and final rounds were cleared, resulting in two offers back-to-back.

“A long gap hits your skills, but more importantly, it hits your confidence and your salary growth,” the post adds.