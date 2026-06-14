25-year-old breaks down her 27,000 monthly budget while living in Gurgaon

A 25-year-old woman’s monthly expense breakdown in Gurgaon is getting attention online after she shared a detailed video explaining how she manages her life on a budget of around ₹27,000 a month. The video, posted by Kangana Rai on Instagram, walks through her rent, food, travel, and everyday spending in a simple, structured way. Many viewers related to her routine, while others were curious about how she keeps certain costs so low in a metro city like Gurgaon.

Rent and daily living costs take up the biggest share

Monthly expense breakdown of a young woman living in Gurgaon. (Instagram/@journalsbykangana_)

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Kangana begins by explaining her living situation, saying, “The house that I live in is a 1RK and it costs me ₹13,000 per month.”

She adds that electricity bills change with the weather, saying, “My electricity bill comes to around ₹1,000, sometimes ₹1,200 to ₹1,300 because it is also very hot in Gurgaon.”

Her commute to coaching and work is another fixed expense, which she says comes to about ₹3,500 a month. She mostly relies on ride hailing bikes for travel and also uses an Uber One subscription worth around ₹150.

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{{^usCountry}} She also includes internet and entertainment subscriptions in her monthly spending. She says, “My internet costs around ₹700. I also have subscriptions for Spotify, YouTube and Netflix, which come to about ₹700 more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also includes internet and entertainment subscriptions in her monthly spending. She says, “My internet costs around ₹700. I also have subscriptions for Spotify, YouTube and Netflix, which come to about ₹700 more.” {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full video below:

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Food, small expenses and savings complete the budget

Food forms a structured part of her routine spending. She explains, “I pay ₹3,300 for a tiffin service, which covers my lunch and dinner.”

Along with this, she spends around ₹700 on muesli and milk. Coffee is a fixed daily need, adding up to roughly ₹1,500 a month. She says, “I need at least one cup of coffee every day. It gets me going.”

She also mentions being lactose intolerant, adding that milk costs her around ₹25 to ₹26 per day.

Groceries are minimal since most meals are covered through tiffin service. She estimates about ₹2,000 for occasional eating out, street food, and small shopping needs. Hygiene and toiletries add another ₹1,000 to her monthly expenses.

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She wraps up by saying whatever remains goes into savings or EMIs, adding, “I do not earn enough to manage both comfortably every month.”

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In the comments, many people asked practical questions about her setup. One user wrote, “I am genuinely interested to know about the location you are living in because a 1RK at this price is very good. Let me know if you can.” Another said, “This is really well managed, I like how clearly you have broken it down.” Several others asked for details about her tiffin service and rent, while some compared her expenses with their own monthly budgets in Gurgaon.