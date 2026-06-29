28-year-old IT engineer ‘not allowed’ to drive, father drops him to office due to this ‘kundli’ prediction

An entrepreneur has sparked a debate on astrology and horoscopes after claiming that a 28-year-old man he knows is not allowed to drive because of a clause in his kundli. Pritesh Lakhani, the Ahmedabad-based founder of Pneucons, shared an X post explaining why the 28-year-old, who is gainfully employed and a dad himself, still has his father drop him to office every morning.

Written in the stars?

An Indian techie is not allowed to drive because of a kundli prediction (Representational image generated using AI)

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“Devils are not born; they are made, sometimes by horoscope,” Lakhani claimed in his X post.

He then went on to talk about the 28-year-old IT engineer who was not allowed to learn driving because his kundli said he might kill someone.

“I met a 28-year-old IT engineer and father to a toddler. He is not allowed to drive any vehicle because his kundli says he might kill someone,” Lakhani said.

The IT engineer, in fact, never even learned how to ride a bicycle. “His father drops him at the office every day. He has never learned how to ride bicycle or any type of vehicle,” said Lakhani.

“I couldn’t resist and asked the uncle what his kundli says about AI,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The post sparked a debate on social media over the role of astrology and whether people should rely on kundlis for major life decisions. What is a kundli? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post sparked a debate on social media over the role of astrology and whether people should rely on kundlis for major life decisions. What is a kundli? {{/usCountry}}

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A kundli (also called a Janam Kundli or birth chart) is a chart used in Indian astrology that shows the positions of the Sun, Moon, planets, and zodiac signs at the exact time and place a person was born.

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A kundli is traditionally used to predict life trends related to career, education, health etc, and to check compatibility for marriage.

Post sparks debate

The post sparked a debate on social media over the role of astrology and whether people should rely on kundlis for major life decisions.

“What amazes me isn't astrology itself, but how readily people outsource their own judgment to it. If there is a creator watching all this, I sometimes imagine even they would chuckle over dinner at humans trusting a chart more than the mind they were given,” wrote X user Sarthak Lohia.

“It is not a fallacy. Chara and Mrityu karaka along with related placements are very effective in understanding this,” another person countered.

“A friend of mind never married because his horoscope said he will be widowed! Consulted a few it seems. He was a handsome guy with many suitors. I couldn’t believe highly educated people live with such superstition,” an X user revealed.

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