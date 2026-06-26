Man earns ₹2,350 in 3 hours by applying tilak to strangers in Rishikesh, internet reacts

From his video, it is not clear whether Thakur expected people to pay for the ‘service’. He was not seen soliciting money, and his plate of tilak had no banknotes after the first few people.

“So I put on this traditional outfit and stepped out on the streets of Rishikesh to apply tilak. People are literally refusing to get one. And in the first one hour I’m only able to apply tilak to 20 people,” he said.

Thakur’s way of earning money in Rishikesh was simple. He walked around the town in a “traditional outfit” and applied tilak to people’s foreheads. The video shows him approaching people and offering to put tilak on their foreheads. While many refuse, some agree.

A content creator has gone viral for conducting what he called a “social experiment” in the holy town of Rishikesh. The creator, who goes by the name of Tanee Thakur on social media, started off with almost zero investment and managed to make over ₹2,300 in a couple of hours. Read on to find out how.

A turn in fortunes However, he was soon able to monetize his experiment — thanks to the famous Ganga Aarti.

He said that after the first few people, he thought the whole thing would make only ₹50–60 maximum. “But then during the time of Ganga aarti, I head to the ghat and everything changes.”

During the aarti, several people agreed to get tilak applied on their foreheads. Many of them paid him ₹10 or 20, while some even gave him ₹100. They possibly believed that he is a genuine godman.

“In just 3 hours, I end up applying tilak to nearly 400 people,” said Thakur.

(Also read: Devotees drink AC water believing it to be ‘Charan Amrit’ at Banke Bihari Temple. Watch)

His earnings After working for three hours, the content creator collected a total of ₹2,350 from strangers in Rishikesh. “If we calculate for a month, it’s around ₹70,000,” he added.

Thakur claimed that by working just three hours a day, a person could make ₹70,000 in Rishikesh. The earning potential of this social experiment drew much amusement on social media, where his video has gone viral with over 4 million views.

“How to apply for this internship,” asked one person in the comments section.

“Next summer internship plan,” another said.

“Religion is a business,” one Instagram user opined. “The best business you can do is business of religion,” another agreed.

(Also read: Indian man skips Rishikesh after seeing ₹15K hotel prices, goes to Sri Lanka instead: ‘Same budget, cleaner air’)