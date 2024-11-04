Devotees drink AC water believing it to be ‘Charan Amrit’ at Banke Bihari Temple. Watch

Devotees queued up to drink water dripping from the mouth of an elephant sculpture at a famous temple in Mathura Vrindavan recently, believing it to be ‘Charan Amrit’ or holy water from the feet of Lord Krishna. Devotees were filmed drinking water dripping from an elephant sculpture at Banke Bihari Temple.(X/@BroominsKaBaap)

Devotees drink AC water at Banke Bihari Mandir

Footage from Vrindavan’s famous Banke Bihari Mandir that has gone viral online shows dozens of devotees drinking water dripping down from an elephant sculpture on the wall. Some devotees used cups to collect the water, while others cupped their palms to get a few drops of what they believed to be holy water.

A report in Jagran said that the water was running from elephant-shaped tubes that have been integrated into the temple’s architecture. What the devotees believed to be Charan Amrit was actually AC discharge.

In the video taken at the Uttar Pradesh temple, a person filming the video was heard telling some devotees that the water they were drinking was actually AC water. Despite this warning, several temple-goers were seen lining up to drink the water or splash themselves with it.

The reactions

The video has gone massively viral online, racking up 2.8 million views on X alone.

In the comments section, many viewers pondered about the gullibility of the devotees, while others bemoaned the lack of scientific temperament.

“A mind without scientific temper is the birth place of myths, superstition, hate, division. It’s a threat to democracy and promotes herd mentality,” wrote one X user.

“Why does nobody stop for a second and even think about what's happening here? Such a herd mentality,” another wondered.

The video also elicited a warning from The Liver Doc, who asked his followers not to drink AC water. “Cooling and air conditioning systems are breeding grounds for many types of infections including fungus, some really hellish,” he wrote.

It also reminded viewers of the 2012 incident of the Weeping crucifix in Mumbai, where water began to stream from the feet of a statue of crucified Jesus. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the site to witness what they believed was a miracle, until it transpired that the water was actually due to a faulty sewage system.