29-year-old techie quits 25 LPA job, says he doesn't want to work anymore: 'Bas ho gaya'

A 29-year-old software engineer who quit his ₹25 lakh per annum job sparked discussion online about burnout, mental exhaustion and stepping away from corporate life.

The techie admitted that he is not actively looking for another job and does not feel a strong desire to return to corporate work anytime soon.(Representational image/Pexels)

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In a Reddit post titled, “29, resigned from my ₹25 LPA software job, and I genuinely don’t want to work anymore,” the techie said he had spent years chasing ambition, money and growth, but had now reached a point of mental exhaustion. “I’m a software engineer with around 6 years of experience, and recently I resigned from my ₹25 LPA job. To be honest, I think I’ve reached a point where it just feels like “bas ho gaya’,” he wrote.

The techie explained that since his college days, he had constantly worked on multiple hustles alongside his job, including teaching students, freelancing, working through UrbanClap and building websites for clients. “I used to be an extremely ambitious person from my college days… But somewhere along the way, I feel mentally exhausted from this entire cycle of working endlessly,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said that as of now, he has no plans of marriage, kids or a very structured future. He said that he currently has savings of around ₹15 lakh and is considering moving to Manali to live a slower and more peaceful life for a few years. “Financially, I know I’m not ‘free,’ but I feel I can survive for at least 1–2 years comfortably,” he said, adding that if his monthly expenses remain around ₹30,000, he could comfortably survive for 3-4 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that as of now, he has no plans of marriage, kids or a very structured future. He said that he currently has savings of around ₹15 lakh and is considering moving to Manali to live a slower and more peaceful life for a few years. “Financially, I know I’m not ‘free,’ but I feel I can survive for at least 1–2 years comfortably,” he said, adding that if his monthly expenses remain around ₹30,000, he could comfortably survive for 3-4 years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also admitted that he is not actively looking for another job and does not feel a strong desire to return to corporate work anytime soon. “At this stage, I just want peace, clarity, slower days, time to think, and maybe eventually figure out what kind of life I actually want,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also admitted that he is not actively looking for another job and does not feel a strong desire to return to corporate work anytime soon. “At this stage, I just want peace, clarity, slower days, time to think, and maybe eventually figure out what kind of life I actually want,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“Maybe I’ll build something later, maybe I’ll freelance again, maybe I’ll create apps/projects on my own terms… I genuinely don’t know yet,” he added.

Social media reactions

The post quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom shared similar experiences with burnout and career fatigue.

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One user wrote, “Good decision. And you can always freelance bro. Yes, i quit corporate last year, am a freelancer. Life's never been better.”

“Burnout is real. In the same boat , take some time for yourself. I would also highly recommend the following things : check vit d levels, aerobic excercises, consult a therapist,” commented another.

“On the same boat, will quit after financial freedom,” shared a third user.

One user also said that taking a break from work had helped them mentally and professionally. “had been in this stage last year , took a break for 3 months , went for a bike trip, spent quality time for my own , resigned in november now restarted again joined another org and this break has been something which i would recommend everyone. sometimes you need to take a break to free yourself . its not an escape its reshaping you . wishing you a best of luck mate , cheers,” the user said.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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