29-year-old techie quits ₹25 LPA job, says he doesn't want to work anymore: 'Bas ho gaya'

A 29-year-old software engineer who quit his ₹25 lakh per annum job sparked discussion online about burnout, mental exhaustion and stepping away from corporate life. The techie admitted that he is not actively looking for another job and does not feel a strong desire to return to corporate work anytime soon. (Representational image/Pexels)

In a Reddit post titled, “29, resigned from my ₹25 LPA software job, and I genuinely don’t want to work anymore,” the techie said he had spent years chasing ambition, money and growth, but had now reached a point of mental exhaustion. “I’m a software engineer with around 6 years of experience, and recently I resigned from my ₹25 LPA job. To be honest, I think I’ve reached a point where it just feels like “bas ho gaya’,” he wrote.

The techie explained that since his college days, he had constantly worked on multiple hustles alongside his job, including teaching students, freelancing, working through UrbanClap and building websites for clients. “I used to be an extremely ambitious person from my college days… But somewhere along the way, I feel mentally exhausted from this entire cycle of working endlessly,” he wrote.

He also said that as of now, he has no plans of marriage, kids or a very structured future. He said that he currently has savings of around ₹15 lakh and is considering moving to Manali to live a slower and more peaceful life for a few years. “Financially, I know I’m not ‘free,’ but I feel I can survive for at least 1–2 years comfortably,” he said, adding that if his monthly expenses remain around ₹30,000, he could comfortably survive for 3-4 years.

He also admitted that he is not actively looking for another job and does not feel a strong desire to return to corporate work anytime soon. “At this stage, I just want peace, clarity, slower days, time to think, and maybe eventually figure out what kind of life I actually want,” he wrote.

“Maybe I’ll build something later, maybe I’ll freelance again, maybe I’ll create apps/projects on my own terms… I genuinely don’t know yet,” he added.