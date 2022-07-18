2-year-old girl tries to make fish drink water. Watch adorable video

Toddlers are so adorable and their actions are sometimes heart-melting to watch. Their actions reflect their kind and innocent heart. Like this video of a two-year-old girl whose mother took her to feed the fish. The kindness of the little girl and her antics are just too adorable to see and may make you go aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram account natalieandbruna that belongs to a mother-daughter duo. The woman is named Bruna Fava and her daughter is called Natalie. The woman took Natalie to feed the fish and she wasn’t expecting this. In the video, the toddler is seen petting the fish. Then she decided that they also need to drink some water. She attempts to make the fish drink water from a glass. “I swear kids have the best and purest heart,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on June 24 and it has received more than 9.58 lakh views so far. It has also prompted netizens to post various comments.

“How sweet. They were probably thirsty,” commented an Instagram user. “She said they look thirsty,” wrote another. “We have a fish tank at home and when we change the water, my 3-year-old says the fish are getting a bath. It’s hilarious. They are so cute!” shared a third. “She’s so precious,” posted another individual.