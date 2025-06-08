3 am fitness influencer Ashton Hall brings his viral ice bowl to Mumbai: ‘They show me a lot of…’

American fitness influencer Ashton Hall, who went viral for his unusual 3 am morning routine, is currently in India, livestreaming his visit to Mumbai, where he went for a run, visited a slum and tried local street food. Ashton Hall shot to fame after a video of his eccentric routine, which involved waking up at 3.50 am and dunking his face in a bowl of ice(YouTube/ashtonhall)

Hall shot to fame after a video of his eccentric routine, which involved waking up at 3.50 am and dunking his face in a bowl of ice and luxury sparkling water, garnered over 500 million views online. His elaborate morning included journaling, swimming, working out, and even rubbing banana peels on his face, all before 9 am.

The influencer claimed that his lifestyle, which includes 15 minutes of push-ups on his balcony while it's still dark, "changed his life." Known for flaunting his luxury surroundings, Hall arrived in India on Saturday and began live streaming his first Mumbai run.

Take a look at the video here:

In a clip that has already racked up over 3 million views on Instagram, Hall is seen racing a group of about 50 young men on a Mumbai street. Wearing just shorts and a cross-body bag on his bare chest, the influencer dashed ahead of the crowd. At one point, a man was seen tumbling while trying to catch up.

During the hour-long stream, surrounded by bodyguards, Hall revealed that his team is in India to shoot a movie and teased a “surprise.” “They show me a lot of love here in India. They are respectful,” he said after meeting local fans. He also tried pani puri at a street stall.

On Day 2, Hall wore a red kurta as he visited a gym in Bandra. Post-workout, one of his bodyguards held a bowl of ice water so he could perform his signature face dunk. While exploring the city, Hall sampled pav bhaji, attempted to drive an autorickshaw and ended the day with a push-up contest against a group of local boys.

The viral star also visited a slum and tried playing cricket. However, his choice to explore underprivileged areas instead of tourist hotspots drew criticism during the livestream.

“Why does every foreigner want to go to slums? I mean Ashton Hall has so much money, why can't he just go to some good areas?” one user asked.