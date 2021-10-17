Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 Idiot's Viru Sahastrabudhhe 'gives' motivational speech to Squid Game players. Watch
3 Idiot’s Viru Sahastrabudhhe ‘gives’ motivational speech to Squid Game players. Watch

Netflix India took to Instagram to post the 3 Idiots and Squid Game crossover video.
The image shows 3 Idiot’s Viru Sahastrabudhhe.(Instagram/@netflix_in)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 04:16 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Netflix India recently shared a crossover video that no one asked for but people aren’t complaining that they posted it. It is a clip that showcases 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabudhhe saying a few words of wisdom for the participants of Squid Game. And, it is a video that will leave you laughing out loud.

“Squid game ke participants ko motivation dene ke liye we called out the best motivational speaker,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show Viru Sahastrabudhhe from the 2009 film 3 Idiots with Aamir Khan , R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as protagonists. The video then – quite efficiently – merges scenes from the film and the 2021 series to create an absolutely hilarious result.

The video has been shared less than 30 minutes ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 7,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of reactions.

“Chatur Ramalingam: Hai Himmat? Aayega?” joked an Instagram user. “Lol,” posted another. Many shared fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

