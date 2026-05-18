3 lakh stipend, hotel stay: IIT student’s Bengaluru internship sparks debate

An IIT student’s internship package in Bengaluru has sparked a wave of reactions online after investor and entrepreneur Kush Agarwal shared details of the offer on X. Agarwal claimed that his cousin had landed an internship in Bengaluru where he would be paid ₹3 lakh per month. His cousin, a student at an IIT, would also get free accommodation at a hotel on top of the impressive stipend, Agarwal claimed.

Internship paying ₹ 3 lakh/month

A post about a well-paying internship sparked a wave of reactions online. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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“22 year old cousin, IIT, got internship for 3 months in Bangalore. 3L per month, plus stay in a hotel,” the investor said in his X post.

Agarwal revealed that the internship offer is from an American company that is owned by Indians. While he declined to name the firm, he did reveal that it works in the cybersecurity space.

Internet reacts

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly went viral, drawing a mix of admiration, disbelief, envy and debate about salaries and India’s hiring landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly went viral, drawing a mix of admiration, disbelief, envy and debate about salaries and India’s hiring landscape. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several users were stunned that an intern could earn ₹3 lakh per month. “Wow, 3L a month for an internship is wild. And a hotel on top of that? Sounds like a dream start. What kind of company is it?” asked one user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users were stunned that an intern could earn ₹3 lakh per month. “Wow, 3L a month for an internship is wild. And a hotel on top of that? Sounds like a dream start. What kind of company is it?” asked one user. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A few pointed to the advantage of graduating from elite institutions. “Being in top institutions does give you a great headstart,” another user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few pointed to the advantage of graduating from elite institutions. “Being in top institutions does give you a great headstart,” another user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some users compared the internship package with what experienced professionals earn. “22 year olds getting 3L/month internships while experienced employees are facing layoffs Seriously not balanced,” one person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users compared the internship package with what experienced professionals earn. “22 year olds getting 3L/month internships while experienced employees are facing layoffs Seriously not balanced,” one person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another pointed to the imbalance between tech salaries and pay in other fields. “Tech companies will happily drop 3L/month on a 22-year-old intern, but the moment the strategy team asks for a basic marketing budget, suddenly the startup is bootstrapping Jokes apart, cracking this in the current market is a massive flex. Bangalore tech money is just built different!” wrote Kunal Binjewar.

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Many also compared the intern’s stipend with their own situation from when they were 22. “At 22 we were asking dad for 200/- extra recharge money,” joked one X user.

“At 22 I was budgeting chai money, bro’s out here living a corporate K-drama,” another said.

(Also read: Truth behind the viral ₹5,000 stipend row: Intern opens up about his journey, defends founder)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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