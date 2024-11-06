3 US women travel to Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in Tamil Nadu, pray for her success in US election

In a heartfelt show of support, three American women participated in a special prayer ceremony at a temple in Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, for US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Three American women prayed in Kamala Harris' ancestral village for her presidential victory. (AFP)

According to a report by TOI, the women, dressed in T-shirts expressing their support for Harris, joined local villagers at the Sri Dharma Sastha Temple, where special prayers were conducted for Harris's victory.

Overnight journey for a special occasion

According to sources, the women made the journey from Chennai by car, having learnt about the temple puja from media reports. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by villagers, who see Harris as "the daughter of the soil" due to her maternal roots in the village. The village of Thulasendrapuram, located in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district, holds a unique connection to Harris, whose maternal grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, was a respected figure and former diplomat. The small community, which previously celebrated Harris’s 2020 vice-presidential win, held similar prayers for her success this time around, hoping for yet another historic moment.

A village’s pride and tradition

For many in Thulasendrapuram, the Harris family’s connection to their village is a source of pride. In the temple where prayers were offered, a stone tablet commemorates both Kamala Harris and her grandfather, recognising their public contributions and marking their ancestral link. Outside the temple, banners wished her success, hailing her as the “daughter of the land.” The locals, well-acquainted with Harris’s achievements, organised similar festivities in 2020, celebrating her vice-presidential victory with fireworks and food distribution.

Harris’s grandfather, PV Gopalan, originally from Thulasendrapuram, later moved to Chennai and worked as a senior government official before serving as a diplomat in Zambia. Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, though raised outside the village, often shared stories of her roots, which Harris fondly recalls as central to her values of courage and social justice.

Embracing heritage

Though Harris grew up far from Thulasendrapuram, her mother’s stories of family activism and resilience have shaped her identity. “My mother taught me about courage and determination,” Harris noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In her biography, she reflects on her family’s influence, particularly the strength of her mother and grandmother, which she credits as inspiring her commitment to social justice.

As the US election draws closer, the people of Thulasendrapuram hope that their prayers will again bring victory for their cherished “daughter of the land.”