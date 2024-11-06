Menu Explore
‘Abortion, weed’: Why Kamala Harris, woman with same name as VP, was undecided who to vote for

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 06, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Kamala Harris, a mother of three, opened up about having the same name as the US Vice President and shared her thoughts on the presidential election candidates.

A woman with the same name as US Vice President Kamala Harris opened up in an interview about why she was undecided about whom to vote for in the 2024 Presidential Elections. She also expressed what she liked about Harris and Trump.

The image shows Kamala Harris, a US woman with the same name as the American Vice President. (Reuters, CBS News)
The image shows Kamala Harris, a US woman with the same name as the American Vice President.

“Whom to vote for”

"I think it would be really really silly just to vote for somebody just because they have my name without doing any research, or knowing what they stand for," Kamala Harris told CBS News.

“Kamala supports abortion which I really like. Trump says that he supports weed which I really like,” she added.

The decision depends on…

Harris, a mother of three, declined to reveal who she would vote for but explained the deciding factor behind her decision. She told the outlet it would depend on “economics in particular on any raising of tariffs.”

"I'm sure if we looked at this [her child's toy] it was made in China," she said, adding, "That is going to hurt consumers so bad in the end."

Kamala Harris on planned parenthood:

"A lot of people don't know Planned Parenthood that they help low-income people with birth control, Pap smears, and mammograms. It's all free if you are broke, and I happened to be broke," Harris explained. "You can't close it down, and get rid of all of the other things that it helps with, because you don't like one thing it does,” she added.

Request for money

Harris shared an unusual issue she faces because of her name. She receives requests from people for money they share, thinking she is the vice president.

"One was for $5,000 for someone's mother's surgery, and the other was for $500,000," Harris added. She usually gets money requests on PayPal or Venmo.

