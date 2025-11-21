‘30s is the new 40s': Indian CEO flags early mid-career crisis as well-paid employees leave jobs

Young professionals are rethinking their careers much earlier than before, with many leaving stable jobs in search of excitement, growth, and new challenges. A CEO recently flagged this trend as an early mid-career crisis, a phenomenon once thought to hit only those in their 40s. Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).(@amrishrau/X)

Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), explaining how rising salaries and early career stability are changing the way people are working.

30s is the new 40s:

In the post, Rau noted that many young employees feel “settled” by their late 20s, but that sense of achievement often brings boredom.

“Aspirations are higher than ever, and nothing seems impossible. People start wondering if there is something more to do than just their current job,” he wrote.

According to him, this mindset is showing up in shorter job tenures and more career breaks than before. Many people are leaving roles that no longer challenge them, exploring new experiences, or entirely different fields. Companies are now rethinking retention, focusing not just on pay, but also on meaningful work and opportunities for growth.

“This is reflecting in shortened job tenures or early career breaks. 30s is the new 40s for mid-career crisis,” the post adds.

The post quickly drew attention, with many people agreeing and sharing their own experiences of early career boredom and job changes.

One of the users commented, "With life spans increasing, time to rename it to 1/3rd life crisis."

A second user commented, "Mid-career crisis usually after 35+, when your kids demand your time, your parents need care, and you are transitioning to senior roles in career."

"I agree, I was speaking to a client about this yesterday," another user commented.

The post was shared on November 21, 2025, and since then, it has gained 10,000 views and numerous comments.