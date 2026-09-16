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32-year-old Indian woman dies in Sharjah, was on break from work and ‘perfectly healthy’

A 32-year-old Indian woman has collapsed and died at her home in the city of Sharjah in UAE.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 16:22:35 IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A 32-year-old Indian woman has collapsed and died at her home in the city of Sharjah in UAE. Afina Basheer, of Kerala, had been living in Sharjah for the last four years with her husband and their two children, aged 1.5 and 3.5 years old. She was reportedly in perfect health when she suddenly collapsed and died.

“Perfectly healthy”

An Indian woman collapsed and died in Sharjah while on a break from work. (Representational image)
An Indian woman collapsed and died in Sharjah while on a break from work. (Representational image)

“She was at home when the incident occurred," her husband Yasser told Khaleej Times. "Preliminary reports say she collapsed and died. We don’t know the actual reason yet.”

Yasser said that his wife was “perfectly healthy” and the family had just returned from a holiday in India. “We had gone to India for the summer vacation,” he said. “We returned on August 19.”

Afina Basheer, a dentist by profession, had taken a break from work to look after her children. The family belonged to Kerala but had been living in Sharjah for four years.

“She wanted to be home with the children, especially since they are so young," her husband said. “Right now, I have my sister here. She is taking care of the children."

“Her parents and two sisters are in India so we will take her body home,” he said.

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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