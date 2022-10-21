Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 3-year-old fluently tells her symptoms to the doctor, stuns netizens. Watch

3-year-old fluently tells her symptoms to the doctor, stuns netizens. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:35 PM IST

A 3-year-old girl can be fluently seen speaking to the doctor in this adorable video. Check it out inside.

3-year-old telling her symptoms.(Instagram/@hanayaandmom)
ByVrinda Jain

As many new adults try to adjust in the system of their new life and being able to live alone, it can get challenging at times. We constantly call up our parents to ask them the smallest of doubts. However, things may seem easier as we get used to making decisions ourselves. But still, there are times when we look forward to our parents' help- like taking them with us to a doctor's appointment. But, in a video that is doing rounds on the internet, it seems no issue for this kid to be able to tell her symptoms to the doctor.

In an adorable video uploaded Instagram user by @hanayaandmom you can see a toddler telling the doctor that she has a cold. Due to the cold, she had khichdi but ended up vomiting. To this, the doctor asks her if she wants medicine to make her feel better.

Take a look at the adorable video of the toddler telling her symptoms here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times, has 65,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that the video was cute. One person in the comments wrote, "I'm 25-year-old and still can't talk to a doctor, that too being a doctor myself." Another person said, "That's such a great practice to teach children to explain their own discomfort." Someone even said, "28yrs old and still look at my mom when doctor asks me what is the issue."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
child doctors viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP