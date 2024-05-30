 4 incredible paintings by world's youngest male artist that will amaze you | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi
4 incredible paintings by world's youngest male artist that will amaze you

Trisha Sengupta
May 30, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The world's youngest male artist’s mom told Guinness World Records that the toddler started painting when he was just six months old.

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to its social media pages to share news about people who have made it to the prestigious list maintained by the organisation. Their latest post is about a boy who has become the world's youngest male artist at the tender age of 1 year and 152 days. The organisation has also shared photos of his paintings, which may surprise you.

The image shows the world's youngest male artist, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, with the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image shows the world's youngest male artist, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, with the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“At the age of 1 year 152 days, little Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah from Ghana is the world’s youngest male artist! (Ghana) His mum Chantelle, also an artist, discovered Ace-Liam’s passion for painting when he was just 6 months old!” GWR wrote.

The organisation also shared a quote from the painter’s mom that reads, “While learning to crawl, I spread out a piece of unstretched canvas on the floor and dropped some paint on it as a way to keep him busy while I worked on a commission painting”.

Take a look at the artwork by the toddler:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 46,000 likes. The share has additionally collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about these paintings?

“Wow. Simply wonderful. Such a talented kid,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Smearing paint over canvas without any meaning isn't really art but at least it's cute I guess, let him have it,” argued another.

“These are so beautiful,” joined a third.

Since earning the title, the young artist has not only captured the attention of national media but has also been recognised by the international press. His talent has even led to a meeting with the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, showcasing the widespread support and recognition he is receiving.

What are your thoughts on these paintings by the world’s youngest male artist?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
