40-year-old man dies of cancer after doctors told him stomach ache was due to stress

A 40-year-old father of four in the UK died from bowel cancer just eight months after he began experiencing stomach pain, which he initially believed was due to stress, a report by Mirror UK said. Kyle Ingram-Baldwin, a resident of Kent, had common symptoms many people usually overlook, which proved fatal. The doctor told Kyle Ingram-Baldwin that the pain could be stress-related due to his age.(Representational)

Kyle initially experienced abdominal pain in October last year, but suspected that it was caused by stress. His family suggested that it could be gallstones, and he went to the doctor complaining of a stomach ache.

The doctor told Kyle that the pain could be stress-related due to his age and ruled out gallstones. However, a week after Kyle was back in the hospital as the pain continued to worsen.

A deadly diagnosis

An ultrasound scan and CT scan found growths in his liver, which were detected as bowel cancer that had progressed and spread.

Two weeks later, Kyle was told he had stage-four cancer. With four children aged 12, nine, three and one, Kyle agreed to six rounds of chemotherapy and further treatments to give himself a chance to defeat the disease.

However, it continued to spread and led to his death months later.

Don't ignore these symptoms

Before passing, he urged others to be proactive about health issues and not dismiss conventional symptoms if they continue to affect one's health.

The common symptoms of bowel cancer can include changes in your bowel movement, stomachache, feeling lumps in your abdomen, unusual bloating, unexplained weight loss and shortness of breath.

According to experts, one should seek medical help if any of these symptoms continue for three weeks or more.

