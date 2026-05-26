4-day work week to 2-month summer vacation: Former Amazon employee proposes ‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’

A Gurgaon-based former Amazon employee has gone viral on LinkedIn after jokingly announcing the launch of a satirical political outfit called the “Corporate Majdoor Janta Party” (CMJP), inspired by the internet-famous Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Shubham Kumar Mittal worked as a product manager at Amazon for nearly 5 years. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Shubham Kumar Mittal, who worked as a product manager at Amazon for nearly 5 years and now heads business growth and strategy at a botanical company, shared a quirky “manifesto” targeting corporate culture, layoffs, HR practices and endless meetings.

“After ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ crossed 13M followers on Instagram, I’ve decided to launch my own party: ‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’,” Mittal wrote in the LinkedIn post.

His promises included a 4-day work week “because 5 days of pretending to enjoy work is too much”, making “Quick call?” messages legally count as workplace harassment, and declaring PowerPoint presentations with more than 50 slides “unconstitutional”.

Other humorous promises included a “freedom fighter pension” for employees who survive 3 layoffs, mandatory 2-month summer vacations to recover from “corporate trauma”, and making the MS Teams “Away” status a “fundamental right under the Constitution”.

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{{^usCountry}} “HR saying ‘We are family’ to come under emotional manipulation laws. CTC and in-hand salary difference to be audited by CBI,” Mittal wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “HR saying ‘We are family’ to come under emotional manipulation laws. CTC and in-hand salary difference to be audited by CBI,” Mittal wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“Manifesto drafting is complete. Currently waiting for approval from 4 managers, 2 HRs, and one Excel sheet,” he concluded.

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(Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke reacts as Cockroach Janta Party’s X profile gets withheld in India)

How did social media react?

Mittal’s post drew thousands of reactions online, with many corporate employees saying the satire felt painfully relatable.

“Your party already has more realistic promises than most governments. Also please add: ‘Any meeting that could’ve been an email will be taxed at 28% GST.’ You have my vote, my resignation draft, and my muted Teams status,” one user commented.

Another joked, “Start it on LinkedIn, but don’t forget to write: Comment ‘Interested’ and I will review your profile before adding.”

A third user wrote, “This is one of the best versions of CMP I have seen so far amid many attempts. Much more relatable manifesto!”

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(Also Read: Who is Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston-educated founder of Cockroach Janata Party?)

What is Cockroach Janta Party?

Mittal’s post was inspired by the recently viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical online movement that emerged after controversial remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant allegedly comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches”. Though not an officially registered political party, the Cockroach Janta Party has rapidly gained traction online as a symbol of digital-age protest.

The official vision of the satirical political outfit reads, “We are not here to set up another PM CARES, holiday in Davos on the taxpayer's salary slip, or rebrand corruption as "strategic spending." We are here to ask — loudly, repeatedly, in writing — where the money went.”

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As for the mission, it explains: “Build a party for the young people who keep getting called lazy, chronically online, and — most recently — cockroaches. That's it. That's the mission. The rest is satire.”