4-year-old shares a flawless speech to introduce her little sister in baptism

Kids are known to be mischievous. Even though there are many adorable things that they do, their shenanigans usually take over. But, at times, there are several wholesome moments with children that become a memory of a lifetime. And one such moment was recently caught on camera. In a video uploaded by Instagram user Merin Skariah, you can see her four-year-old introducing her baby sister for baptism.

In the video, the four-year-old Amanda stands confidently on a stage and introduces her sister. She says, "Good evening everybody. I am Amanda, and I'm here to welcome you all for my little sister's baptism." Further, she introduces her baby sister and tells everyone that her name is Amelia. She also says that at home, everyone calls her Mili.

Take a look at the four-year-old introducing her baby sister here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 2.2 million times. The video also has 146,000 likes and several comments. Many users thought that this video is adorable. One person in the comments wrote, "This was so adorable. May God bless her." Another person said, "Adorable little Amanda. That was a flawless speech. " A third person said, "Proud moment of her father and mother. " "Awwww, they both are super gorgeous and intelligent individuals," said a fourth.

