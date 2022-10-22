5 times pet dad Kartik Aaryan’s post about his dog Katori won people’s hearts

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a video of his pet baby Katori. The video shows the ball of fur sitting atop an orange Lamborghini car. As the video progresses, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor also showers his dog with lots of kisses. “Spoilt Kid @katoriaaryan Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nahi degi,” he wrote and tagged an Insta page he created for Katori.

Take a look at the wonderful video that may leave you with a smile.

This, however, is not the only post on the actor’s Instagram page related to Katori. His feed is filled with numerous images and clips of the cute dog. Here are 5 times pet dad Kartik Aaryan couldn't help but show off his lovely pet baby Katori to his fans. He welcomed her into his family earlier this year.

“Love you to infinity. Woof,” he wrote while posting an image a week ago. In the picture, Katori is seen looking at the camera as Aaryan is seen looking at the pooch.

Next is this glamorous image of the dog during her visit to the actor’s set:

Are you already saying aww? Then wait till you see this video of the Luka Chuppi actor gearing up to watch a cricket match with Katori.

It is said that a dog is a man’s best friend. And, the actor showed that with this beautiful video:

Here is a post with a series of pictures that Kartik Aaryan shared a few months ago while getting ready to attend HT Stylish Awards.

Almost all the posts shared by Kartik Aaryan involving Katori receive millions of views and likes. What are your thoughts on this lovely pet dad and pet baby duo? Did the posts leave you with a huge smile on your face?

