5 uncomplicated AI prompts to imagine yourself walking the Met Gala carpet

The Met Gala returned in full style this year as celebrities from around the globe arrived in New York for fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 4, 2026, making a stunning appearance on the iconic Met Gala carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Here are 5 ChatGPT prompts to turn your photos into dreamy Met Gala inspired AI portraits.(AI-generated/ChatGPT)

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(Also read: 5 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to turn your profile into cute crayon-style cartoons)

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the annual event once again became a grand showcase of creativity, glamour and bold fashion choices. The 2026 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Costume Art”, while the official dress code was “Fashion Is Art”. The theme invited guests to explore fashion as an artistic form and the body as a canvas.

AI joins the Met Gala moment

While celebrities dominated the iconic Met Gala carpet, social media users also joined the global fashion moment in their own creative way. Many turned to ChatGPT to imagine themselves walking through the glamorous Met Gala venue in dramatic couture looks inspired by this year’s theme.

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{{^usCountry}} From sculptural gowns to dreamy lighting and museum style backdrops, users began creating prompts that could transform ordinary portraits into Met Gala inspired images. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From sculptural gowns to dreamy lighting and museum style backdrops, users began creating prompts that could transform ordinary portraits into Met Gala inspired images. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 5 ChatGPT prompts to create Met Gala inspired pictures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5 ChatGPT prompts to create Met Gala inspired pictures {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are five ChatGPT prompts that users can try to create their own Met Gala style images: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five ChatGPT prompts that users can try to create their own Met Gala style images: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. “Reimagine me walking at the Met Gala this year, where the theme is ‘Fashion Turned Into Art’. Keep my facial features exactly the same, but generate an image of me wearing a gorgeous and elegant outfit that perfectly fits both the Met Gala theme and my personality. Place me inside the Met Gala hall and make the image look as realistic and original as possible by naturally adjusting the exposure, brightness, saturation and overall lighting. It should not look edited or AI generated. Add a dreamy atmosphere with soft surreal lighting and a cinematic effect.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. “Reimagine me walking at the Met Gala this year, where the theme is ‘Fashion Turned Into Art’. Keep my facial features exactly the same, but generate an image of me wearing a gorgeous and elegant outfit that perfectly fits both the Met Gala theme and my personality. Place me inside the Met Gala hall and make the image look as realistic and original as possible by naturally adjusting the exposure, brightness, saturation and overall lighting. It should not look edited or AI generated. Add a dreamy atmosphere with soft surreal lighting and a cinematic effect.” {{/usCountry}}

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2. “Create a realistic Met Gala inspired portrait of me standing on the red carpet in New York. Keep my face, hairstyle and natural features the same. Dress me in a couture outfit inspired by paintings, sculptures and modern art. Make the image look like an original celebrity red carpet photograph.”

3. “Transform my photo into a high fashion Met Gala look based on the theme Fashion Is Art. Keep my identity unchanged and design an elegant, dramatic outfit with artistic textures, fine detailing and a museum inspired background. The final image should look polished, cinematic and natural.”

4. “Imagine me as a celebrity guest at the Met Gala. Keep my facial features exactly the same and create a luxury outfit that looks like wearable art. Add soft camera flash, red carpet lights, photographers in the background and a glamorous New York evening atmosphere.”

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5. “Generate a dreamy editorial style image of me inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art during the Met Gala. Keep my face realistic and unchanged. Dress me in a beautiful outfit inspired by art, sculpture and couture, with soft lighting, rich colours and a high fashion magazine feel.”

(Also read: 3 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to create ‘meet your younger self’ viral Instagram trend pics)

Creativity meets red carpet fantasy

The trend shows how the Met Gala’s influence now extends beyond celebrity fashion. For many users, AI has become a way to take part in the spectacle, turning imagination into a personalised red carpet fantasy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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