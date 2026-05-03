5 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to turn your profile into cute crayon-style cartoons

A new social media trend is gaining traction as users experiment with ChatGPT to turn their profile images into playful, childlike illustrations. The idea is simple yet visually appealing, with users sharing before and after images that resemble crayon drawings made by children. Here’s how users created playful crayon-style profiles using simple and easy prompts (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

All it takes is uploading a screenshot of a profile into ChatGPT and using a carefully written prompt to reimagine the image in a colourful, innocent and childlike style.

Prompt 1 The first prompt asks users to upload a screenshot of their profile in ChatGPT and then write: “Edit the provided image and reimagine the entire scene as a crayon-style drawing. Simplify the details and make it look like it was drawn by a 10-year-old child. Do not use the original image's colors. Give it the feeling of being drawn on a sheet of white paper, with a very cute, playful, and innocent look. Add charming childlike elements such as flowers, candy, stars, clouds, and other sweet decorative details to enhance the whimsical feel. Keep the overall result adorable, colorful, and full of childlike innocence”

This prompt focuses on giving the final image a handmade feel. Instead of retaining the original colours and details, it encourages ChatGPT to create a fresh version filled with soft, playful and decorative elements.

Prompt 2 The second prompt offers a slight variation while maintaining the same aesthetic. Users can write: “Edit the provided image and transform it into a soft crayon illustration with pastel tones. Make the character features rounder and more expressive, like a children's storybook. Replace the background with a dreamy setting filled with clouds, rainbows, tiny hearts and sparkles. Keep the lines slightly uneven to give a hand-drawn feel and make the overall image look warm, gentle and adorable”

This version leans towards a storybook style, using softer colours and a more dreamy atmosphere.

Prompt 3 The third prompt introduces a more playful twist. Users can write: “Recreate the uploaded image as a playful crayon doodle. Use bright and bold crayon strokes, exaggerated expressions and simple shapes. Add fun elements like balloons, smiling suns, butterflies and candy swirls around the subject. Keep the composition simple, joyful and full of energy, as if drawn by a child for a school art project”

It creates a more vibrant and energetic cartoon version of the profile.

Prompt 4 Another prompt allows users to personalise their image with a cosy and comforting theme. Users can write: “Turn the provided image into a cosy crayon drawing with a soft and comforting vibe. Use warm colours and textured crayon strokes. Add elements like a small house, trees, stars, books or a cup of hot chocolate in the background. Make the character look friendly and calm, like someone from a children's bedtime story. Keep the style simple, sweet and heartwarming”

This option is ideal for those who prefer a calmer, more soothing look.

Prompt 5 The fifth prompt takes a fantasy inspired approach. Users can write: “Transform the uploaded image into a magical crayon style illustration. Use bright, playful colours and add fantasy elements like tiny fairies, glowing stars, castles, rainbows and floating clouds. Keep the lines imperfect and childlike, as if drawn with crayons. Make the overall image look dreamy, imaginative and full of wonder”

It adds a touch of imagination, making the profile appear as if it belongs in a whimsical fantasy world.

With just one screenshot and a few lines of text, ChatGPT can turn an ordinary profile image into a charming cartoon style illustration, making this trend easy and accessible for anyone to try.