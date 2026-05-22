5 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to make you look like a Cannes red carpet celebrity

The red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival has once again become a global fashion moment, with celebrities turning heads in dramatic gowns, sharp tuxedos, statement jewellery and picture perfect styling. From classic old Hollywood glamour to experimental couture, the festival has given fashion lovers plenty of inspiration.

Here are the 5 ChatGPT prompts people are using to create glamorous Cannes red carpet AI photos of themselves. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

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(Also read: 5 uncomplicated AI prompts to imagine yourself walking the Met Gala carpet)

As photos and videos from Cannes continue to flood social media, many users are now trying to recreate the red carpet magic for themselves through AI generated images. With the right ChatGPT prompt, users can imagine themselves walking the Cannes red carpet, posing for photographers and wearing outfits inspired by high fashion.

Here are five ChatGPT prompts you can use to create your own Cannes Film Festival red carpet look.

1. Classic Cannes glamour

“Create a realistic image of me walking the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. I am wearing an elegant couture gown with a dramatic trail, diamond jewellery and soft glamorous makeup. The background should show photographers, flashing cameras and the Cannes Film Festival atmosphere. Make it look cinematic, luxurious and natural.”

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2. Bollywood inspired red carpet look

“Create a realistic Cannes Film Festival red carpet image of me in a royal Indian designer outfit inspired by Bollywood glamour. I am wearing a heavily embroidered outfit with statement jewellery, elegant hair and confident styling. The setting should include a grand red carpet, international media and a luxury film festival vibe.”

3. Old Hollywood style

“Generate a realistic image of me at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in an old Hollywood inspired look. I am wearing a timeless black tuxedo or a classic gown, with vintage styling, soft lighting and a confident pose. The image should look like a high fashion magazine photograph.”

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4. Modern luxury fashion moment

“Create a high quality AI image of me posing at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a modern luxury outfit. The look should be stylish and elegant, with designer inspired details, perfect lighting, paparazzi in the background and a glamorous international celebrity atmosphere.”

5. Indian ethnic elegance at Cannes

“Create a realistic red carpet image of me at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a regal Indian ethnic outfit. The outfit should include rich embroidery, graceful draping, statement accessories and a polished celebrity look. The background should show the Cannes red carpet, photographers and a premium fashion event setting.”