50-year-old woman arrested for confiscating daughters’ iPads, lodged in cell for more than seven hours

A UK mother says she was left "traumatised" after being arrested for allegedly stealing her own daughters’ iPads—devices she had confiscated during a parenting dispute, according to The Guardian. She was taken into custody and procedures were followed, including fingerprinting, custody photos, and a medical risk assessment.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Amanda Brown, a 50-year-old history teacher, found herself in a jail cell for hours after officers arrested her at a second address last month. She said the situation was “a complete overreaction,” pointing out the absurdity of being treated like a criminal for disciplining her own children.

“At no point did they [the officers] think to themselves, ‘Oh, this is a little bit of an overreaction for a moment, confiscating temporarily her iPads and popping over to her mum's to have a coffee’,” Amanda recounted. “It was thoroughly unprofessional. They were speaking to my mother, who is in her 80s, like she was a criminal.”

No apologies

Surrey Police have since confirmed that Amanda was “entitled to confiscate” the devices. Despite this, the force has not issued an apology, maintaining they followed “necessary procedures”.

Chief Superintendent Aimee Ramm, Northern Divisional Commander, issued a full statement explaining the series of events. According to Ramm, officers were first called to a home in Cobham on March 26 after receiving a report of concern for safety. While there, a man in his 40s claimed two iPads had been stolen.

This prompted further investigation at a second location, where Amanda was questioned but denied knowing the iPads' whereabouts. A tracking feature, however, led officers to the exact address.

“Officers encouraged the woman to return the items and resolve the matter, however the woman did not cooperate and therefore she was arrested on suspicion of theft,” said Ramm. The iPads were then recovered through a post-arrest search.

While awaiting an ambulance due to further safety concerns, shift changes led to Amanda being taken into custody by a new set of officers. Standard procedures followed included fingerprinting, custody photos, and a medical risk assessment. A delay of three hours occurred between solicitor notification and consultation. She was in the cell for seven and a half hours.

Amanda was eventually released on conditional bail, which included not contacting anyone linked to the case—her daughters included—while further enquiries were made. The next day, officers confirmed the iPads did in fact belong to her children and that she had full right to confiscate them. The case was closed with no further action taken.

Despite mounting criticism—including remarks from former police and crime commissioner Anthony Stansfield—Surrey Police have stood by their process, refraining from issuing an apology. The department confirmed officers did visit Amanda’s daughter’s school, though they stated it was solely due to the initial safety concern.